Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.