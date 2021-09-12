Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,273,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,309 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

