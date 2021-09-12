LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $156.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LPLA stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

