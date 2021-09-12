ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBSFY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

