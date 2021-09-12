Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NXN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

