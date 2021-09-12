Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NXQ opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

