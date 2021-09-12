Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $225.84 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

