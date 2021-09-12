Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.36 (OTCBB:TDCB)

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
The company has a market cap of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33. Third Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
About Third Century Bancorp
