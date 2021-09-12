The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 163,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in The Walt Disney by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $184.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

