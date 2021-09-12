Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $115.87 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

