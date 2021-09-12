Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

