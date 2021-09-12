7,008 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 799,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $8,126,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,004,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

BUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.