Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 618,044 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 618,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.24% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $6,889,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 462.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 208,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

