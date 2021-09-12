Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nokia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

