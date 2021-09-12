Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

