XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $593,886.36 and approximately $57.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013702 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

