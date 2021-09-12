Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

ELY stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

