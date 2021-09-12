Verdad Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Precision Drilling accounts for 8.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

NYSE:PDS opened at $33.28 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $442.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

