Verdad Advisers LP Sells 580,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 580,000 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters makes up approximately 3.7% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,313,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

