NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NorthWestern also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.43-3.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NWE opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

