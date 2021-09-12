Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

SBUX opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.