Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $73.50 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

