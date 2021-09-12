Bp Plc Reduces Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 159,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

