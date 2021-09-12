Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.12 and a 200-day moving average of $460.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

