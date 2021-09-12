QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

