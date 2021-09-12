Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $493.43 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.38 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

