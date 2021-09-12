U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000.

NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

