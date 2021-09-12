Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000.

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

