Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

