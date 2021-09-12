Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.