Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,485 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Airbnb by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock valued at $453,446,004. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.