easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

