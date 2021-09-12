easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

