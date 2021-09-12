Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,619,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.91 and a 52 week high of $153.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

