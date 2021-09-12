BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.