Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
