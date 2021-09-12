Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NXJ stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
