BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.