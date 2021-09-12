iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

