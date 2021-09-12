Citigroup Inc. Sells 123,576 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,576 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $179,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.