Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72.

In other news, insider Laurence Baynham 98,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st.

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud services and modern data centers; modern workplace solutions, including digital workspace, collaboration, enterprise networks, systems management, and printing; security solutions comprising cloud and network security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, and security monitoring and analytics; data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence and customer management; and connectivity solutions comprising IT-OT networking, and software-defined and wireless networks.

