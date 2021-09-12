Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,835 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $247.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day moving average is $267.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.