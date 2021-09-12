Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after buying an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,715,000 after acquiring an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $81.49 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

