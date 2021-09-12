Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 448 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $592.36 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

