Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,985.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,978.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,869.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

