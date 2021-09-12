FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of FactSet Research Systems worth $35,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

Shares of FDS opened at $384.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average is $336.33.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

