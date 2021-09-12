Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$53.42

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

PD opened at C$42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$560.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

