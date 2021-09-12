$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.