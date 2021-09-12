Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Akroma has a market cap of $8,823.75 and $128.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.54 or 0.07487929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00127252 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

