LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,566.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.23 or 0.00808714 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001586 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.67 or 0.01189862 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

