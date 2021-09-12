iExec RLC (RLC) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00008919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $328.73 million and $19.82 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

